Jada Freeman seeking Republican nomination for county clerk

Jada Freeman is seeking the Republican nomination for Simpson County Jailer in the May 2022 primary. She filed as a candidate on Nov. 3.
Freeman was born and raised in Franklin. She is a 1996 Franklin-Simpson High School graduate.
She has been in emergency services since she was 18 years-old starting in the emergency room at the former Franklin-Simpson Memorial Hospital. She has been an EMT (Franklin-Simpson EMS/Franklin Medical Center), an EMD (Hendersonville Police Department) and paramedic (Franklin-Simpson EMS).
She has been employed at the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office the past seven and a half years where among her duties is head tax collector and bookkeeper.
“Having over seven years of local government experience with the sheriff’s office, I want to grow that experience and serve Simpson County in the capacity of county clerk,” Freeman said.
She is the daughter of James and Judy Groves, the wife of Matt Freeman and has three children and one step-daughter.
