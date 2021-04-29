Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue responded to a call involving a garbage truck at Bluegrass Place Apartments off Highway 1008 near Witt Road on Monday, April 19.
Fire chief Leslie Goodrum said the driver of the Scott Waste Management truck was compacting trash in the back of the truck when he saw smoke coming from the back of the truck.
Goodrum said the driver of the truck dumped the trash out in order to keep the truck from catching on fire.
Firefighters were called at about 6:15 a.m. and remained on the scene for about three hours while equipment to remove the debris was brought to the site.
F-S Fire Rescue responded to a natural gas leak in the 400 block of John J. Johnson Avenue on Monday, April 19.
Fire chief Leslie Goodrum said a construction crew knocked the cap off a gas line causing the leak.
He said four or five houses in the immediate area of the gas leak were temporarily evacuated. There were no injuries.
Firefighters and Franklin Police blocked off traffic in about a one-block area while the leak was being repaired.
Firefighters were on the scene for three hours after getting the call at 12:25 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.