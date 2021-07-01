Simpson County had 2,134 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began as of the Friday, June 25 report issued by the Barren River District Health Department.
Of the Simpson County cases, 1,955 have recovered and there have been 42 deaths leaving 137 active cases.
There have been 31,023 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 28,556 have recovered with 532 deaths leaving 1,935 active cases.
Logan County has had 2,838 cases and Warren County has had 16,072.
The June 23 report from the Allen County Health Department lists 2,093 cases.
