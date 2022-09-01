In June 2022, the BRIGHT Coalition hosted its first-ever Partnership for Health Workshop. This workshop brought together health-focused individuals, organizations, and agencies from the 10-county Barren River Region to contemplate and answer one question: How can we all work together to improve the health of our community?

Attendees of the workshop included but were not limited to Med Center Health, Western Kentucky University, Barren River Area Development District, Fairview CHC, the Barren River District Health Department, Need More Acres Farms and many more.

- Submitted

