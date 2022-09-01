In June 2022, the BRIGHT Coalition hosted its first-ever Partnership for Health Workshop. This workshop brought together health-focused individuals, organizations, and agencies from the 10-county Barren River Region to contemplate and answer one question: How can we all work together to improve the health of our community?
Attendees of the workshop included but were not limited to Med Center Health, Western Kentucky University, Barren River Area Development District, Fairview CHC, the Barren River District Health Department, Need More Acres Farms and many more.
During the workshop, the BRIGHT Board of Directors announced an opportunity for attendees to apply for a $1,000 mini-grant. Attendees were encouraged to apply in order to fund projects that aligned with the BRIGHT Coalitions 2022-25 Community Health Assessment and Improvement Plan (the 2022-25 Community Health Assessment can be seen at www.brightcoalition.org). Projects that incorporated collaboration between sectors were prioritized.
After reviewing applications, the BRIGHT Coalition Board of Directors settled on the following projects to receive funding:
Barren River Adult Day Care Nutrition, Barren River District Health Department;
Barren River Adult Day Care Physical Activity, Barren River Adult Day Care;
Build-a-Bed, Get Healthy Coalition of Simpson County;
On-Farm Work Day, Need More Acres Farm;
Sex Education Attitudes and Beliefs, WKU Department of Public Health.
The BRIGHT Coalition is excited to see the positive impacts that these projects will have in the lives of Barren River residents.
Follow BRIGHT Coalition on social media to stay up to date with how it is improving health outcomes in the Barren River region, which includes Simpson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.