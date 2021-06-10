Simpson Fiscal Court approved second and final reading of three ordinances and first reading of one ordinance at its Tuesday, June 1 meeting.
Ordinances approved on second reading include one rezoning about 2.2 acres at 1701 Macedonia Road from Ag (agriculture) to R-2 (single family and two-family residential).
Another ordinance adopts an inter local agreement for continuation of the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force. The ordinance was required due to the drug task force relocating its headquarters from Russellville to Franklin.
And, one ordinance adopts an inter local agreement allowing the city to reimburse the county for the use of a Simpson County Detention Center employee to supervise inmates in the work release program used by the city.
The ordinance approved on a first reading vote establishes a local development area for economic development. The Franklin Gateway Local Development Area consists of more than 43 acres near I-65 Exit 2.
A county ordinance must pass a first and second reading vote to take effect.
An inter local agreement with the South Central Workforce Development Board was also approved, contingent on the remaining nine counties in the Barren River Area Development District approving the agreement. The purpose of the agreement is more effective workforce development.
DeWeese Construction’s bid to supply the county with asphalt and Hanson Aggregates bid to supply the county with crushed stone, both for the 2021 — 22 Fiscal Year, were approved.
A one-year document cloud agreement with Konica Minolta was approved. The service allows the county to reduce physical storage space for documents.
There is an initial $800 cost for training and other items along with a $42 per month charge per employee to use the service. Currently three employees will use the service for a total cost of $126 per month.
The Conservation District 2021-22 Fiscal Year budget was resubmitted and approved. The $70,000 budget is $10,000 less than the budget originally submitted.
The court approved three contracts for services provided at the Simpson County Detention Center. The contracts will be funded by the detention center and include contracts for James Mooneyhan as a consultant, Raymond Haddix as a GED instructor and Winston Roberts as jail clergy.
And, Simpson County Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson said the sheriff’s office auction will be held Monday, June 14 beginning at 1 p.m. He said the public can go to the lot behind the sheriff’s office Wednesday, June 9; Thursday, June 10 and Friday, June 11 during office hours (8 a.m. — 4 p.m.) to look at the items being auctioned.
