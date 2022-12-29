An organization that serves children needing an advocate to be their voice is expanding its service area to include Simpson County.
Beginning in January 2023, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of South Central Kentucky is expanding its service area to Simpson, Allen and Edmonson Counties, nearly doubling the service area. It currently serves Barren, Hart, Metcalfe, and Warren Counties.
The CASA of South Central Kentucky website says the organization’s mission statement is “Volunteers in action seeking safety and permanency for our community’s youngest victims. CASA provides support, advocacy, and intervention for abused, neglected, and dependent children in South Central Kentucky’s Foster Care and Family Court systems.”
The expanded service area results in a need for more advocates with changes made in advocate training.
The training is a total of 30 hours mandated by the National CASA organization. Previously the format was 30 hours in a classroom setting. But, now National CASA offers a new format. It is still 30 hours, but only 15 hours are in the classroom. The other 15 hours are in a self-guided online learning environment. That lets people do half of the course at home on their own weekly schedule. Plus, the 15 classroom hours are over five evenings in hopes of avoiding a work conflict for the trainees.
The classroom portions will be held on Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, and March 2, starting at 5 p.m. and lasting an average of three hours each night. The classroom portion will be held in Bowling Green, the exact location will be announced later.
Persons who are interested in becoming an advocate, can get more information at www.casaofsck.org/volunteer or call Steve at 270-782-5353.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.