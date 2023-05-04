Simpson County’s unemployment rate was eight tenths of one% lower in March than in February. The March 2023 rate was also one tenth of one% lower than the March 2022 rate.

March’s rate was the first monthly drop in the unemployment rate in Simpson County in 2023.

