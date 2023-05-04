Simpson County’s unemployment rate was eight tenths of one% lower in March than in February. The March 2023 rate was also one tenth of one% lower than the March 2022 rate.
March’s rate was the first monthly drop in the unemployment rate in Simpson County in 2023.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates place Simpson County’s preliminary March unemployment rate at 3.4%. February’s revised rate was 4.2%.
The March 2022 rate was 3.5%.
During March Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,787 people of which 8,485 were employed leaving 302 as unemployed.
Simpson County’s March 2023 unemployment rate was the seventh lowest in the state and lowest in the Barren River Area Development District.
Simpson County’s March unemployment rate was lower than the district’s and state’s 3.8% each and lower than the nation’s 3.6%.
Edmonson County posted the district’s highest March unemployment rate at 4.7%. Allen County’s rate was 3.7%, Logan County’s was 4.3% and Warren County’s was 3.6%.
Unemployment rates fell in 90 counties between March 2022 and March 2023, rose in 18, and stayed the same in 12 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.
Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the state in March 2023 at 2.8%. Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9.4%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.
