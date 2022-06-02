More than $1 million in Rural Secondary Road Program funds from the state will be available for roadwork in Simpson County during Fiscal Year 22-23.
The announcement of Simpson County’s available funding and some planned roadwork projects was made at the May 24 Simpson Fiscal Court meeting.
The funding consists of $903,972 allotted for Fiscal Year 22-23 and $157,401 in carry over funds from Fiscal Year 21-22.
The use of the funds includes 42% for routine maintenance by the state of rural secondary roads in Simpson County and 20% will be used by fiscal court for work on county maintained roads.
The new state road improvement projects included in the funding consist of resurfacing and other work on two roads including 2.5 miles of Highway 103, also known as Middleton Road, and 2.7 miles on Highway 664, also known as Sulphur Spring Church Road.
No one spoke during a public hearing held during the meeting on the county’s proposed use of $882,553 in County Road Aid and $290,450 in Local Government Economic Assistance funds. Both forms of state funding are used for work on county roads.
Fiscal court approved second and final reading of one ordinance and first reading of another ordinance. Both ordinances amend the county budget adding additional revenue and expenditures.
Almost all of the $176,878 in the amendment approved on second reading is revenue and expenditures in the jail fund. All of the $104,814 in the amendment approved on first reading is revenue and appropriations in the jail fund.
County ordinances must pass a first and second reading fiscal court vote and be published to take effect.
The court approved a bid of $7,140 from Waterman Building Services in Nashville for work, including painting, on the front of the Courthouse Annex building on Cedar Street on the downtown square.
Approval was given to naming two roads at Community Park. One road will be known as Terry Joiner Drive. He was a former longtime F-S Parks and Recreation director. The other road will be known as Frank Gooch Sr. Drive. He was instrumental in the early development of the park.
And, the court approved a one-year lease with Dueling Grounds Distillery for use by the distillery of the Sandford Duncan Inn for bourbon tastings. Dueling Grounds Distillery will pay the county $200 per month during the length of the lease. The lease is required to obtain a liquor license for the bourbon tasting.
The Sandford Duncan Inn, on 31-W South near I-65, is owned by the county and managed by Simpson County Tourism.
