Community calendar
4-H to have grill-out Oct. 14 at Farmers Market
Simpson County 4-H will grill ribeye sandwiches and hamburgers at the Farmers Market Pavilion on North Main Street next to the Extension Service Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
A ribeye sandwhich, chips and drink will be available for $12. A cheeseburger or hamburger, chips and drink will be $8.
For more information, call the Simpson County Extension Service Office at 270-586-4484.
Amvets to have Elvis Show, dinner Oct. 21
Amvets Post 110 of Franklin will have an Elvis Show & Hamburger Steak Dinner at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at the post at 891 Washington Way.
The cost is $20 a person.
Food give away Oct. 29 at Harristown Church of Christ
The next Simpson County Churches of Christ Food Give Away will be at 8 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Harristown Church of Christ, 400 Pelham St.
Those in need may drive by and pick up the food — first come, first served.
For more information, call Food Bank Coordinator Annie Bland at 270-872-9293.
Managing Grief and Loss group meets twice a monthManaging Grief and Loss Gathering is a meeting where those who are experiencing grief or any other significant loss can come together for comfort, support and strength. Grief is a journey no one wants to take but everyone will at some point. If your Grief Journey has just started or if you have been on it for a while, this group exists to offer comfort, support, and strength.
The group meets each second and fourth Thursday of the month from six until seven p.m. at the Cornerstone Building on West Kentucky Avenue in Franklin.
‘Backyard Birds’ topic of garden club presentationThe Franklin-Simpson Garden Club will host a presentation on inviting birds to your backyard entitled “Backyard Birds” on Saturday, October 15 beginning at 9 a.m. at The Cornerstone Building on West Kentucky Avenue.
The speaker will be Dr. Blaine Ferrell.
Everyone is invited.
