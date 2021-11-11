A Chinese Cooking Class, sponsored by Simpson County Community Education, will be held Thursday, Nov. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The fee is $10 per person and $20 per household.
There is a maximum of three people per family/station.
Masks are required.
The class is open to all ages. Any person under age 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
To register, email Robin.hollingsworth@simpson.kyschools.us or call 270-223-8092.
