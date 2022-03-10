Scott Waste Services Amnesty Days in Simpson County are set for Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23.
On those dates Simpson County residents can take acceptable materials to the Convenience Center at 2416 Kenneth Utley Drive from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for free disposal.
Proof of residency is required. Each household can dispose of no more than three pick up truckloads.
Items that will not be accepted include motor oils, paints, refrigerants, tires, asbestos, chemicals, batteries and contractor’s scrap or demolition building materials.
The dates for the Amnesty Days were approved at the March 1 joint Franklin City Commission — Simpson Fiscal Court meeting.
The city commission and fiscal court approved paying the costs of any possible additional containers, personnel or other additional expenses related to the amnesty dates.
Also discussed, with no formal action taken, was a inter local agreement between the city and county for the purchase of radio communication equipment for emergency agencies.
The city and county agreed in December 2021 to purchase the new equipment from Motorola at a cost of $2,950,000.
The purchase is being funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, also known as ARPA.
Officials say there are areas in the county in which the approximately 15 year-old emergency radio equipment does not work properly, which jeopardizes the safety and well-being of first responders and the community as a whole.
The inter local agreement will be brought back to both local governing bodies for formal approval.
New Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Deavers discussed her goals for the local parks system and upcoming events at the parks.
Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning regulations and issues was discussed, again no formal action was taken.
