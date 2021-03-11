The Barren River District Health Department is scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccines for mid-March through the end of March for individuals in Phase 1C.
For phase guidelines go on line to https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/covid19/20210104_Phasesbupdate.pdf.
Due to vaccine supply, vaccine clinics will occur on specific days for each county. Once the appointments are full for March, appointment scheduling will begin in late March for April.
To schedule an appointment online: visit https://www.yellowschedule.com/booking/brdhd__vaccine__site.
There is also a link available at www.barrenriverhealth.org.
For those who do not have Internet access and do not have someone to assist them with the online process, call the Barren River District Health Department between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 270-781-8039 and press option 1.
The KY COVID-19 Hotline (800) 722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
The Johnson and Johnson one dose COVID-19 vaccine is available at Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy on South Main Street in Franklin and Sheldon’s four locations in Bowling Green.
The announcement was made on March 4.
The links to register for the vaccine are available on the Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy Facebook page.
Due to the limited amount of vaccine, appointments are required. Walk ins are not being accepted at this time.
Sheldon’s is currently providing the COVID vaccine to anyone who qualifies in the phases of 1a, 1b, and 1c.
Contact Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy for more information.
Walmart in Franklin posted on its Facebook page on March 6 that its pharmacy is administering COVID-19 vaccines in partnership with the state. Eligible patients can make their appointment through the Walmart online scheduler by visiting http://Walmart.com/covid vaccine.
