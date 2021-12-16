Mark Sexton has filed as a candidate for Simpson County Clerk. Sexton filed Dec. 9 for the Republican nomination in the May 2022 primary.
Sexton has lived in Simpson County 51 years. He served 14 years on the Simpson County Board of Education including seven years as board chairman.
Sexton served on the Franklin-Simpson Fair Board 15 years including six years as chairman. He is a former president of the Simpson County Cattle Association; was a 4-H and FFA member and currently volunteers for both of those organizations.
He also coached in Pee Wee League and Farm League baseball and is chairman of the board for Taylor Christian Camp.
Sexton is a 1984 Franklin-Simpson High School graduate and attended both David Lipscomb College and Heritage Christian University.
He is a farmer in Gold City, has owned several businesses in Simpson County and is currently the southeast district sales manager for Shivvers Manufacturing. Sexton preaches for Tyee Chapel Church of Christ.
“I’ve been in Franklin all my life and been actively involved in the community,” Sexton said. “I’ve thought about getting back into public service. If elected I want to give high quality service in the clerk’s office to everyone in Simpson County.”
Sexton is married to Vicky Sexton and has three sons.
