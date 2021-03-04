As of Feb. 26, Simpson County had 1,659 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began of which 1,484 had recovered and there had been 28 deaths leaving 147 active cases.
The numbers were in a report issued by the Barren River District Health Department.
There had been 27,546 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 24,827 had recovered with 376 deaths leaving 2,343 active cases.
The district health department reports Logan County had 2,441 cases and Warren County had 14,430 cases.
The Allen County Health Department reported 1,786 cases in Allen County, as of Feb. 26.
