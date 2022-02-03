Simpson County had 5,212 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began as of the report issued Jan. 28 by the Barren River District Health Department.
Simpson County has had 76 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There have been 76,450 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department. There have been 907 deaths in the district attributed to COVID-19.
The report does not list the number of recoveries, thus the number of active cases is not available.
The district health department says 55.38% of Simpson County’s population has a COVD-19 vaccine. The health department says the percentage of total vaccinated decrease was caused by data errors being corrected in the state system.
