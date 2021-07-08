Simpson County had 2,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the report issued by the Barren River District Health Department on Friday, July 2.
Simpson County has now had 2,144 cases since the pandemic began, of which 1,965 have recovered, an increase of 10. There have been 42 deaths leaving 137 active cases. There are no changes in the number of deaths or active cases.
There have been 31,103 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 28,650 have recovered with 537 deaths leaving 1,916 active cases.
Logan County has had 2,864 cases and Warren County has had 16,104.
The Thursday, July 1 report from the Allen County Health Department lists 2,096 cases.
