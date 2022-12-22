The Franklin City Commission heard first reading of an ordinance related to the school resource officer program on Dec. 12.
The ordinance amends a memorandum of understanding and an inter-local agreement for providing and funding school resource officers in each school in the local school system.
Simpson Fiscal Court and the Simpson County Board of Education will also consider the amended ordinance.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office provides school resource officers. The previous agreement funded one officer for the entire school system. The new agreement funds five.
The agreement calls for the school system to reimburse the county the cost to the sheriff’s office for providing the resource officers.
The city will provide $100,000 per year for the program. The county will provide no less than $100,000 per year.
The agreement will be automatically renewed for one year on Aug. 1 of each year unless the school system, city, or county terminates its participation.
First reading was heard of an ordinance rezoning two parcels on the westerly side of Grace Road. One parcel contains more than 18.5 acres rezoned from I-2 (heavy industrial) to R1-S (single-family residential).
The other parcel contains more than 8.8 acres rezoned from I-2 (heavy industrial) to R-4 (multi-family/high-density residential district).
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change.
And first reading was heard of an ordinance annexing some 26 acres on the west side of Blackjack Road near Highway 1008 into the city limits. The annexation is in accordance with the city’s comprehensive plan of annexation.
No vote is taken on first readings of a city ordinance.
Approved on a second and final reading vote was an ordinance amending the city budget to reflect changes in revenue and appropriations.
The commission approved $229,000 in repairs to a portion of the roof at city hall. Swift Roofing in Murray will make the repairs in the spring.
An agreement for services with Good Samaritan was approved. The agreement is required for the organization to receive an additional $5,000 in city funding to provide its services to the community.
The commission approved four purchases including a sign printer from Advanced Plastics for some $18,180. The printer allows city staff to make street signs and other signs.
Also approved was the purchase of protective glass for the customer service area at city hall at a cost of no more than $23,073 and two computer software programs.
Randy Moore was recognized as the city’s 2022 Employee of the Year. The selection is based on anonymous ballots by department heads. Moore works at the wastewater treatment plant and has been a city employee for 17 years.
City employees from different departments working to repair a water main break at the intersection of Highway 1008 and North Street on Thanksgiving were also recognized.
