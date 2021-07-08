United Way of Southern Kentucky is investing a total of $50,055 in Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net programs and services for its July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 funding period in Simpson County.
Fourteen local programs provided through seven service providers will receive the allocated campaign dollars and donor designations.
To receive funding from United Way of Southern Kentucky, programs had to align with the four areas deemed most important by a community research project conducted by United Way that began in 2012, which included nearly 5,000 surveys, 55 Community Conversations, and large amounts of secondary data.
The four broad areas of most concern were defined by the community as: Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net. Programs were also evaluated on the following IMPACT criteria: Innovative, Measured, Partnered/Collaborative, Accountable, Community-centered, and Transformative. This includes an emphasis on programs that provide services within a best practices framework, that are collaborative and integrated into the fabric of other community education, income, health and safety net efforts, that consider the goals, needs and aspirations of the communities they serve, and that are innovative.
In October 2021, organizations with programs impacting UWSK’s strategic imperatives in each of the defined Community Impact issue areas (Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net) were asked to submit a Letter of Intent indicating their desire to complete a full application request for funding. Across the 10-county BRADD, 66 total Letters of Intent were submitted and 11 nonprofit agencies submitted applications for the first time.
In March 2021, Simpson County specific programs that had the opportunity to complete the full application moved forward to a full review with the Allocations Committee. With the full review by the Allocations Committee and recommendation to and approval by the UWSK Board of Directors complete, funding will now be awarded to the programs selected.
2021/22 marks the sixth funding cycle for the new community impact plan in these areas. The Community Impact plan was originally developed to create long-term community change and serve as a road map for United Way and its partners on how to build a better community that provides opportunity for all.
At its core, Community Impact harnesses the power of the entire community to create significant, sustainable improvements, and thus it requires many community partners working together to solve complex, systematic problems.
Allocation dollars were determined based on the work of 97 volunteers working specifically in their home counties of Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, and Warren.
In total, these volunteers invested approximately 970 hours in the process, which began with training sessions for all volunteers.
This time generated an impact of $26,384 in service to our community (based on National Rate of Volunteer Time: $27.20 per hour).
Volunteers reviewed programs, finances, governance, and outcomes to develop the recommendations for program investments.
In total, $1,013,758 will be invested across the 10-county BRADD region as part of the 2021-22 funding cycle.
In SIMPSON COUNTY, $50,055 was allocated by volunteers led by Simpson County Chair Steve Thurmond as follows:
EDUCATION: $26,855
Kindergarten Readiness: Family Enrichment Center, Little Learners: $7,000; Life Choice Inc., Earn While You Learn: $2,300; Simpson County Schools, Little Cats and Jump Start Academy: $7,555.
College & Career Readiness: Junior Achievement, Prepared for Success: The JA At-Risk K-12 Initiative: $1,500; Simpson County Schools, Construction Program: $3,500; Simpson County Schools, Culinary Arts Program: $5,000.
HEALTH: $13,000
Access to Affordable Health Care: Kentucky Legal Aid, Barren River Long Term Care Ombudsman: $4,500; Kentucky Legal Aid, Benefits Counseling: $2,000.
Safe Home & Community: Barren River Area Safe Space, Emergency Shelter & Crisis Aid to Protect & Empower (ESCAPE): $3,000; Kentucky Legal Aid Emergency Shelter & Crisis Aid to Protect & Empower (ESCAPE): $3,500
SAFETY NET: $10,200
Access to Basic Needs: Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland, BackPack Program: $2,500; Franklin-Simpson Good Samaritan, Family Food Boxes: $1,500; Franklin-Simpson Good Samaritan, Utilities Assistance: $2,500;
Kentucky Legal Aid, Emergency Legal Assistance: $3,700.
“Although our sixth year of work in Education, Income, Health and Safety Net was an unprecedented one, the dedication of our organizational partners and the commitment of our volunteers made these investments possible,” said Debbie Hills, President & CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky. “The change being made, especially in times like these, continues to affect the community positively. The challenges faced by families in our community make the work even more crucial to the community’s success.
We are grateful for the incredible nonprofit agencies that have partnered with us and are excited to see new agencies partnering with us every year. We look forward to continuing this progress through our collective efforts both now and in the future.”
