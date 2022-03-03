The Franklin-Simpson Planning & Zoning Office has scheduled a public hearing on March 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Meeting Room located at 117 W. Cedar St.
This hearing is in regards to two proposed text amendments to the zoning ordinances for Simpson County.
These proposed text amendments can be viewed in the main hallway of the Historic Courthouse, Monday through Friday during the hours of 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
