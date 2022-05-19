The Simpson County School System is moving forward with athletic upgrades including installation of synthetic turf at the F-S football field, although the improvements will not happen as soon as hoped.
No bids were received for turf replacement at the football field resulting in cancelation of a special called board meeting to accept bids on May 10.
Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said “the timeline of when it had to be completed and getting turf were the reasons companies didn’t bid the project.”
He said the board will now complete the architect and engineering work on the soccer field, track, and tennis courts and re-bid the project as one job with a start date of this fall and completion in the spring.
“The athletic project upgrades are still on track; it is just not going to happen as fast as we had hoped,” Schlosser said.
The work on the football field will start after the 2022 football season.
The project also includes installation of synthetic turf on the soccer fields, baseball and softball infields; construction of an eight-lane running track, construction of six to eight tennis courts and lighting.
Total construction cost of the upgrades is some $3.6 million with the total cost of the project at $4,155,000. Reserve school system funds and bond sales will pay for the project.
