Simpson County is ranked among the healthiest counties in Kentucky in the 2022 County Health Rankings National Findings Report.
The report says Simpson County is among the top 25% in the state in health factors and is ranked in the top 50 to 75% in health outcomes.
Health factors listed in the report as being considered in the ranking include health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors along with physical environment.
The listed health outcome factors are length of life and quality of life.
The report is available online at www.countyhealthrankings.org.
A press release from the Barren River District Health Department said, “Many factors influence how well and how long we live, from our access to affordable housing or well-paying jobs to opportunities for a good education for our kids. This report shows us how these factors work together and identifies barriers to health county-by-county so we can take action to improve our health in our communities.
Many organizations across the United States use County Health Rankings data to make decisions and plan for future improvements in their communities.
The Barren River District Health Department and the Barren River Initiative to Get Healthy Together are two organizations that utilize these findings to make assessments about health needs in the Barren River Area Development District.”
BRIGHT is a regional health coalition facilitated by BRDHD. BRIGHT is made up of stakeholders from multiple sectors including healthcare, education, mental health, community organizations, and more, all who share the common goal of improving lives in the Barren River Area Development District.
Every three years, BRIGHT develops a Community Health Assessment. The CHA includes objectives and goals, which serve as a work plan for the coalition over the course of the next three years. These objectives have been identified using data from BRIGHT’s Community Health Assessment Survey as well as external data sources such as County Health Rankings.
The release says some barriers to health (or health issues) have been identified in the BRADD region, which includes Simpson County. The barriers include nutrition, diabetes, physical activity, tobacco use, and substance use.
These topics are the priority focus areas for the BRIGHT Coalition’s 2022-2025 Community Health Assessment.
The release says some of BRIGHT’s goals of the next three years include:
Provide education to BRADD residents on how to prepare affordable, healthy meals on a busy schedule;
Increase the amount of Farmer’s Market vendors who accept WIC vouchers;
Advocate for more usable sidewalks and crosswalks in rural areas;
Educate parents and guardians about the dangers of vaping;
Provide more education and screening of prediabetes;
Increase the reach of the mobile syringe exchange unit and harm reduction efforts in the region.
More information about BRDHD or the BRIGHT Coalition is available on the Internet at www.barrenriverhealth.org and/or www.brightcoalition.org.
