The design and detailed drawings of the new Franklin Police station are underway.
The Franklin City Commission authorized preparation of detailed drawings and design during its meeting on May 10.
The commission authorized the Lexington based firm of Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. to prepare the drawings and design at a cost to the city of $152,000.
The new police station is planned for a location on West Madison Street near Witt Road.
The commission also approved the purchase of four new police cruisers from Hunt-Ford Chrysler in Franklin. The cost of the new cruisers plus related equipment totaled over $144,935.
A new police policy stating that department issued cell phones are only to be used for official business with few exceptions was approved.
The city gave approval to two ordinances, one ordinance rezones 6.83 acres on Broadway Avenue from I-2 (heavy industrial) to Ag (agriculture) and one ordinance amends the city’s Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget estimating revenues appropriations.
Commissioners approved closing South College Street from West Kentucky Avenue to West Cedar Street from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on the six dates of this year’s Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series.
Each concert is on a Friday night. The first concert is on June 18 and the final concert is on Aug. 27.
