The Annual Hometown Harvest Dinner is set to take place on Friday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. with a pre-dinner festival beginning at 6 p.m. The event is taking place at The Barn at Bethel Grove. 5066 Robey Bethel Grove Road.
The meal is prepared by The Brickyard Café and consists of locally produced items by the Franklin-Simpson Farmers’ Market vendors and area producers. All of the proceeds raised benefit the farmers’ market. The cost is $45 per person to attend an the meal includes an appetizer, salad, a choice of meat, two vegetable side dishes, bread, dessert and a choice of tea or water. For more information, contact the Simpson County Extension Office by calling 270-586-4484.
