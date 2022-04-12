National Day of Prayer Service on May 5
A National Day of Prayer Service will be held in Franklin on May 5 on the Courthouse Square beginning at 11 a.m.
In the event of rain, the service will be held in the Methodist Church.
Organizers of the service will divide the Bible up into 365 segments to be read by participants in hopes that 365 people will participate and read the entire Bible in 20 minutes.
Contact Nancy Uhls for more information.
Health insurance assistance available on April 19
Onyā Bell, Kynector with Community Action of Southern Kentucky, will be at the Live the Proof food giveaway in the Cornerstone Building on April 19 from 10 a.m. until noon assisting with and answering Medicaid or health coverage related questions.
She will also help individuals apply for health coverage and give out literature. Giveaways are also planned.
The Cornerstone Building is at 202 West Kentucky Avenue.
R.E.A.C.H. fundraiser set for April 30
A Lip Sync competition fundraiser to support the R.E.A.C.H. organization’s improvements at Lincoln Park will be held Saturday, April 30 at the Goodnight Memorial Library on South Main Street.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. the competition begins at 6 p.m.
Tickets are for sale online for $10 each at www.eventbrite.com, search REACH Franklin Ky. then go to the REACH Page and click to buy tickets.
Tickets will also be available at the door for $15 each.
R.E.A.C.H. stands for Racial Equality Through Action and Community Help.
For more information about R.E.A.C.H., go online to www.reachfranklinky.com.
Voter registration deadline is April 19
Tuesday, April 19, at 4 p.m. is the deadline to register to vote before the May 17 primary election.
Contact the Simpson County Clerk’s Office in the Courthouse annex for voter registration information.
Good Friday closings on April 15
The Simpson County Courthouse and Annex are closed all day Friday, April 15 for Good Friday.
Franklin City Hall and the Simpson County Justice Center both close at noon on Friday and will remain closed the remainder of the day.
The administrative section of the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is closed all day Friday. The administrative section of Franklin Police closes at noon on Friday and will remain closed the remainder of the day. However, sheriff’s deputies and city police officers will be on duty all day and can be reached by calling dispatch at 270-586-8824.
