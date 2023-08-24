The Franklin City Commission is proposing a one-tenth of one-cent increase in the city property tax rate this year.
The commission heard first reading on Aug. 14 of an ordinance setting this year’s tax rate on both real and personal property at 12.1 cents per $100 of assessed value.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance. The ordinance must pass a second reading vote and be published for the tax rate to be adopted.
A public hearing on the tax rate will be held at the commission’s Sept. 11 before a second reading vote on the ordinance.
The vote to set the rate being considered in the ordinance passed by a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Dale McCreary cast the lone no vote.
McCreary made a motion to leave the tax rate the same as last year’s rate, which was 12 cents. However; the motion died due to lack of a second.
McCreary said he felt the rate should remain the same due to the anticipated revenue generated by the 12.1-cent rate “only” being $11,000 more than generated by the 12-cent rate.
“We’re talking $11,000. I just think we should leave it the same, McCreary said. “You know everything is going up, taxpayers are paying more. It’s not a huge amount. I don’t see a need of it.”
Commissioner Wendell Stewart expressed why he favored the 12.1-cent tax rate.
“I get Dale’s point and I do agree, but I know in times past, you know keeping it at a minimum is always a less impact to people who have to pay. I know we had a situation for a long time we didn’t do any tax rate increases to the sewer or water or something like that, and when we had to catch up it was a real big hit at one time to bring it to where it was a flow, a good flow, not to say this would not be,” Stewart said. “The only thing I think about naturally is the unforeseen that would hit us.”
The 12.1-cent rate is the compensating plus 4%, which means it’s expected to generate four% more income than last year’s rate. The total anticipated real and personal property tax revenue from the 12.1-cent rate is $1,322,904.
The compensating rate is 11.7 cents and would generate anticipated total revenue of $1,279,172. A compensating tax rate generates about the same amount of revenue as the previous year’s rate.
Last year’s rate was 12 cents, which this year would generate anticipated revenue of $1,311,971.
If the 12.1 cent rate is adopted it would be the second straight year of a city tax rate increase. Last year’s rate increased by two-tenths of one cent.
First readings of a land annexation ordinance and a rezoning ordinance were also heard.
The proposed annexation consists of 39.45 acres near Highway 1008 and Brown Road.
The area proposed for rezoning from R-1 (single-family residential) to B-4 (highway business district) consists of approximately 7.5 acres on the west side of 31-W North near Patton Road.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change.
The commission unanimously voted to authorize the city attorney to pursue a fourth liquor license from the state Alcohol Beverage Commission, also known as ABC, and for the city attorney to develop a scoring or other system in order to award the additional license if obtained.
City Attorney Scott Crabtree said the fourth liquor license request is due to the city’s population.
Simpson County Tourism Executive Director Amy Ellis discussed the economic impact of tourism in Simpson County and gave an update on the Summer Vibes Music Festival set for Saturday, Aug. 26 in downtown Franklin.
Approval was given to close College Street between West Kentucky Avenue and West Cedar Street from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 for Simpson County’s Relay for Life American Cancer Society fundraising event.
An audit engagement letter with the firm Kirby & Moore, CPA’s was approved. The fee for the firm to conduct the audit of city finances for the 2023 Fiscal Year is $22,500.
A Federal Emergency Management Agency contract was approved. The contract is required for the city to file a claim with FEMA to recover the cost of brush pick associated with the wind storm on March 3.
And, approval was given on an agreement with the Barren River Area Development District to take part in a Community Development Planning and Initiatives program. The pilot program allows the BRADD to assist cities and counties in the region with services related to grants.
The city currently has seven grant projects that are still open. The agreement allows BRADD to administer each of the seven projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.