As of Sept. 10, Simpson County had 2,666 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The Sept. 10 report from the Barren River District Health Department says Simpson County’s cases include 2,358 recoveries and 45 deaths leaving 263 active cases.
There had been 42,951 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 37,563 had recovered with 571 deaths leaving 4,817 active cases.
Logan County had 4,256 cases and Warren County had 21,774.
The Allen County Health Department reported 3,195 cases as of September 10.
The Barren River District Health Department said 48.14% of Simpson County’s total population had a COVID-19 vaccine as of September 10.
The Sept. 10 report states that 60.35% of those who had been vaccinated in Simpson County are older than 18 and 74.49% are older than 65.
The report says 47.57% of Logan County’s population had been vaccinated with 46% of Warren County’s population vaccinated.
The Barren River District Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 18 years of age and older at all eight of its county clinics.
To schedule an appointment at the Simpson County Health Department call 270-586-8261. The Simpson County Health Department is on South College Street behind the hospital and is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
