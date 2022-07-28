Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue responded to a residence at 508 East Kentucky St. just after midnight on July 19.
Firefighters were called to what was reported as an electrical fire at the Peter Williams residence.
F-S Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Nelson Slaughter said there was no fire when firefighters arrived; however four breakers in the breaker panel had burned out. The only damage was to the breaker panel.
Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour.
F-S Fire-Rescue was called to a field fire at 141 Tyree Chapel Road on July 12.
Firefighters were called to the fire near Peden Mill Road at about 12:20 p.m. and were on the scene for about an hour.
Slaughter said a blade from a equipment used to cut hay struck a rock causing the fire that burned 2 acres of cut and standing hay.
Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue provided assistance at a fire at a Scott Waste transfer facility in Auburn on July 12.
F-S Fire Rescue was called to the facility on Pleasant View Drive at about 3:20 a.m. and was on the scene until about 8:35 p.m.
Slaughter said F-S Fire Rescue was called to provide water used to fight the fire and transported some 86,000 gallons from nearby fire hydrants.
Fire damaged the trailer portion of a commercial truck traveling on I-65 in Simpson County on July 9.
F-S Fire-Rescue was called to the fire at the south bound 12 point 6 mile marker at about 2:50 p.m. and left some 45 minutes later.
Slaughter said a brake and equipment failure on the trailer’s brakes caused the fire.
He said the fire damaged the edges of the trailer but did not damage the trailer’s contents of rolls of wire. The truck pulling the trailer was not damaged.
The driver of the truck, a Coral City, Fla., man, was not injured.
Fire destroyed a van on 31-W South in Simpson County on July 2.
F-S Fire-Rescue was called to the fire under the I-65 overpass at approximately 12:30 p.m. and was on the scene until about 1:10 p.m.
Slaughter said the 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 van was fully involved by blaze when firefighters arrived.
Slaughter said the driver of the van, a Cottontown, Tenn., man, said the vehicle began surging and he pulled off the road at which time flames began coming from under the van.
Slaughter said the driver’s foot received a minor burn, but he declined medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Fire destroyed an open-sided barn at 4250 Turnertown Road on July 1.
F-S Fire-Rescue was called at 5:26 p.m. and was on the scene until 8:46 p.m.
Slaughter said the blaze also consumed a semi truck, a tractor and a self-propelled crop sprayer inside the structure. Other equipment in the barn was removed.
Slaughter said the owner of the barn, Kent Stamps, discovered the fire and called authorities.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
There were no injuries.
