Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 28 calls during September.
There were no structure fires.
Firefighters responded to eight traffic collisions including six involving personal injury.
There were two vehicle fires, one water rescue, one-call to assist EMS and one natural gas leak.
The remaining calls included authorized burns, unauthorized burns, controlled burns, firefighters were canceled en route, and the fire was out on arrival and false alarms.
Through Sept. 30, F-S Fire Rescue had received 343 calls during 2021.
Kentucky’s Fall Forest Fire Hazard Season is underway through Dec. 15.
During this time, it is illegal to burn anything outside within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland except between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Only natural vegetation can be burned.
Rules for the burn ban are posted on the Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue Facebook page.
Local outside burning regulations apply at all times.
In Simpson County outside the Franklin city limits call 270-782-2010 to report a controlled burn. Inside the Franklin city limits call 270-586-7174 to obtain a free burn permit.
