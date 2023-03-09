Husband-and-wife team Caleb and Amanda Grace opened the doors to their new business, Grace Automotive & Diesel Repair, on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 700 Blackjack Road.

Caleb left a position as a diesel specialist with Hunt Ford to open the shop. He had worked at Hunt for seven years and admitted that the company was probably sorry to see him go. “I was the only diesel guy there.”

