Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue responded to two fires over the weekend of March 6 and 7 resulting from fires being used to burn acreage and stumps getting out of control.
Firefighters were called to the Wanda Barrett residence at 2460 Roark Road Sunday, March 7 where a fire being used to burn off tree stumps got out of control and burned about one half acre in a field behind the residence.
Firefighters were called at 12:50 p.m. and were on the scene less than one hour.
And, firefighters were called Saturday, March 6 to property owned by Stephen Mayes at 200 Martha Oliver Road where acreage being burned got out of control and burned about 100 feet of fencing and less than a quarter acre of a wood line.
Firefighters were called at about 2:40 p.m. and were on the scene less than an hour.
F-S Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Nelson Slaughter said there were no injuries at either fire.
Kentucky’s Spring Forest Fire Hazard Season continues through April 30.
During this time, it is illegal to burn anything outside within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland except between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Local outside burning regulations apply at all times.
For more information about local burning ordinances call Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue at 270-586-7174.
