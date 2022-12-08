Make the Season Bright is returning to The Medical Center at Franklin this holiday season. This year’s celebration will feature carols, cookies, hot cocoa, and our annual tree lighting. The event will be at the hospital’s campus at 1100 Brookhaven Road and will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8th. This is free to the public and a great way to get into the holiday spirit.
Make the Season Bright serves as a fundraiser to benefit the Med Center Health Foundation. Until Dec. 31st, you can purchase a holiday light in honor or memory of someone special in your life. Lights are available at $10, $25, $50, or $100 levels. All funds raised will benefit The Medical Center at Franklin. Please visit medcenterhealth.org/foundation to learn more or to purchase a light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.