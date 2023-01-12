Franklin’s African American Heritage Center (AAHC), managed by Sharon Taylor-Carrillo, has announced several activities planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., both on his annual holiday — the third Monday in January — and on his actual birthday.
For starters, the AAHC is inviting the public to a 94th Birthday Commemoration Celebration on Sunday, Jan. 15th, at the elevated Missionary Baptist Church, beginning at 3 p.m. The speaker for the occasion is Reverend Devon Palms of Pleasant View Baptist Church, and birthday cake and punch will be served after the program.
On Monday, Jan. 16th, the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission will sponsor a day of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a breakfast, a march/motorcade, and guest speakers.
The breakfast will be held at the First United Methodist Church and will begin at 8 a.m. Tickets are $10 each. The speaker for the breakfast will be the minister of the Elevated Missionary Baptist Church, Michael Lockhart.
Immediately following the breakfast, a march/motorcade will commence at the corner of Kentucky and College Streets and will end at the Greater Taylor Chapel. The march will culminate with remarks given by Pastor Dan Van Beek, Franklin Baptist Church.
And finally, the AAHC is sponsoring its 23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Creative Art and Essay Contest for students who attend Simpson County schools, churches, clubs, or those who are home-schooled. The official kickoff for the contest will be Jan. 15th, and the deadline for entries to be turned in is Friday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m.,
The contest details are as follows:
Students in kindergarten and first grade will be provided coloring sheets.
Second and third-grade students will submit an original drawing of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Students in fourth and fifth grades are asked to submit an original poster, using Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech as a model.
Students in sixth through twelfth grades are asked to submit an original art piece, again using Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech as a model.
All students must include their name, age, grade, and homeroom teacher on the back of their entries.
The works will be judged on originality — how the idea is expressed and its uniqueness of design; artistic quality — the piece’s creativity and execution; visual impact — whether the work is impactful and its composition is balanced, and impact of the written word — whether any words used are relevant and reflect the legacy of Dr, Martin Luther King, Jr.
The AAHC also sponsors an essay contest for all ages at the same time, with Jan. 15th as the kick-off date and Feb. 24 at 11 A.M. as the deadline.
Cash prizes will be awarded in each category, and a special reception for winners will be held at the Gallery on the Square in March. Winning entries will be on display at the Gallery during the month of March.
For contest details and to acquire coloring sheets, please contact Sharon Taylor-Carrillo, AAHC Operations Manager, at 615-319-6531 or email AAHC500@gmail.com.
