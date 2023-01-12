Franklin’s African American Heritage Center (AAHC), managed by Sharon Taylor-Carrillo, has announced several activities planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., both on his annual holiday — the third Monday in January — and on his actual birthday.

For starters, the AAHC is inviting the public to a 94th Birthday Commemoration Celebration on Sunday, Jan. 15th, at the elevated Missionary Baptist Church, beginning at 3 p.m. The speaker for the occasion is Reverend Devon Palms of Pleasant View Baptist Church, and birthday cake and punch will be served after the program.

