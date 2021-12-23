Simpson County Attorney Sam R. Phillips is seeking reelection.
He filed Dec. 6 for the Democratic nomination to be decided in the May 2022 primary election.
Phillips has been county attorney since November 2007.
A lifelong Simpson County resident, Phillips is a current member of the Franklin Rotary Club serving at one time as the club’s president and secretary. He is a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church.
Phillips currently serves on the African American Heritage Center Board of Directors and is a former member of the F-S Community Arts Council board of directors serving at one time as the arts council secretary.
He is a Franklin-Simpson High School graduate, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky and his law degree from the University of Mississippi.
Phillips has been a public advocate, has practiced law with Timothy D. Mefford since 1992 and has been a partner in Mefford and Phillips since 2008. He is a former F-S Planning and Zoning attorney and former attorney for the Urban Renewal Board.
“I have been privileged to serve the people of Simpson County and wish to continue to do so,” Phillips said.
He is the son of the late Joe M. Phillips and the late Marian W. Phillips. He is married to Audrey Russell Phillips and has four children, Belle, Seth, Will and Laurel.
