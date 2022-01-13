Measurable rain in Franklin during 2021 was about one and a third inches more than the calendar year average.
A total of 51.22 inches of rain was recorded during 2021, which is 1.35 inches more than the calendar year average of 49.87 inches.
Measurable rain in 2021 was 2.18 inches less than the 53.4 inches recorded in 2020.
The most rain recorded during a single calendar day in 2021 was 2.8 inches on Aug. 18.
August was the wettest month of the year with 9.16 inches of rain. November was the driest month with 1.71 inches of rain.
Just like in the previous year, there were seven months with below average rain and five months with more than average rain in 2021.
There were 95 days with measurable rain in 2021. December had the most days with measurable rain during a single calendar month, having 12.
The high temperature at the Mesonet weather site in Simpson County during 2021 was 94 degrees on August 11. The low temperature was five degrees on Feb. 16.
July and August had the year’s highest average daily high temperature, which was 87 degrees. February had the lowest average daily low, which was 26 degrees.
A total of 2.96 inches of rain was recorded in Franklin during December 2021, which is 1.89 inches below the December average of 4.85 inches.
The most rain during a single calendar day in December was one half inch on December 6 and 31. There were 12 days with measurable rain.
The high temperature at the Mesonet weather site in Simpson County during December was 73 degrees with the low being 24 degrees. The average daily high temperature was 60 degrees with the average daily low being 40 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.