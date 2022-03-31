A traffic stop by Franklin Police was followed by an arrest on six charges on March 23.
Adrian T. Brown, 30, residence unavailable, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, receiving stolen property, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and two traffic violations.
The offense report said the 2014 Kia Forte driven by Brown was allegedly stolen and he allegedly threw a homemade methamphetamine pipe out of the car before coming to a stop.
Officer Craig Hansen made the arrest at about 11:30 p.m. following the traffic stop at Captain D’s restaurant on South Main Street.
A Franklin woman told police two sets of gold and diamond earrings were stolen from her Harbor Court residence.
The theft was reported to Franklin Police on March 23 and occurred sometime since Jan. 20.
The offense report filed by Officer Monta Cherry said one set of earrings is valued at just over $1,765 while the other set is valued at almost $1,450.
Franklin Police arrested a Franklin man on a receiving stolen property charge after learning the motorcycle he was operating was allegedly stolen in Nashville.
Cory A. Sands, 26, was also charged with failure of non owner operator to maintain required insurance or security, possession of a controlled substance — third degree — drug unspecified and four traffic violations.
The arrest citation said a plastic bottle containing approximately 15 pills identified as Xanax were allegedly in a backpack Sands was wearing.
The motorcycle is a 2016 Harley-Davidson.
Officer Michael Carder made the arrest on March 19 at about 10 p.m. following the traffic stop on Scottsville Road.
A Franklin woman was arrested on 45 counts of forgery second degree and other charges stemming from alleged incidents late last year and early this year.
Jessica Wade Jackson, 29, was also charged with 45 counts of theft by unlawful taking and 31 counts of theft by deception.
The arrest warrant says during October 19, 2021, through January 21, Jackson allegedly stole 45 checks from another person’s house where she was living at that time. It said she allegedly forged the owner of the checks signature on the checks and cashed them for various amounts at businesses in Franklin.
Sheriff’s Deputy Quintin Wright served the arrest warrant March 17.
A Mayfield woman was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of suspected methamphetamine at the Simpson County Jail.
Franklin Police charged Nikala Brooke Mize, 28, with promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and attempted tampering with physical evidence.
The arrest citation said Mize was brought from Graves County to be lodged in the jail and during a search she allegedly tried to throw a baggie containing the suspected methamphetamine into a toilet.
Officer Clayton Montgomery made the arrest on March 15.
