A proposed splash pad at F-S Community Park was discussed during Simpson Fiscal Court’s Jan. 18 meeting.
A splash pad is a recreational area that can shower, spray, rain, mist, and shoot streams of water.
Fiscal court approved a motion for county judge/executive Mason Barnes to obtain costs for an architect to provide information for a splash pad.
No other action was taken on magistrate Marty Chandler’s proposal to obtain costs for an architect to provide the information.
Work by an architect is considered a professional service and does not require the bidding process by fiscal court.
“This community has been asking for something like that to be done for quite awhile now,” Chandler said.
Chandler also said he believes about $200,000 the county has available could pay for a splash pad.
County attorney Sam Phillips suggested fiscal court discuss the splash pad proposal with the Franklin City Commission before taking much further action.
Barnes said the court could get the preliminary numbers for a splash pad and discuss the proposal at the joint fiscal court-city commission meeting on March 1.
additional matters pertaining to the park are expected to be discussed at the joint meeting.
An amendment to the Simpson County Jail food contract with Kellwell was approved. The amendment allows the jail to provide three hot meals per day. Prior to the amendment a cold breakfast meal and two hot meals were served daily.
The cost of providing the hot meal for breakfast is $13,000, which will be paid from jail funds.
