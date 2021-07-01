Vendor booth space is currently available for the Festival on the Square happening Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in downtown Franklin.
The Gallery on the Square is organizing the Festival that is sponsored by Graves Gilbert Clinic and held in conjunction with the 58th edition of the car show that day in downtown Franklin. The car show is hosted by the Southern Kentucky Street Rods.
The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce originally asked the Gallery to take over organizing the vendors for the Festival for 2020, but last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.
“We’re excited about it, we’re looking forward to it,” Gallery on the Square Executive Director Lisa Deavers said. “It’s a great opportunity for the Gallery. This is a perfect fit for us to try and recruit artists, not only for the Festival but also for our guild of artists here at the Gallery.”
There will be three categories of vendors for the Festival; arts and crafts (hand made), market (not hand made) and food.
Through Aug. 20 booths are $50 for arts and crafts vendors and market vendors and $150 or $250, depending on size, for food vendors. There is a $10 late fee after Aug. 20.
Deavers said all vendors must be pre registered and Sept. 11 is the deadline to reserve a booth.
She said all vendors “must be selling a product” in order to register for booth space.
In case of inclement weather, arts and crafts vendors only will be moved indoors. There are no plans to relocate food vendors.
Deavers said all CDC guidelines will be used at the Festival.
More information and vendor booth applications are available at the Gallery on the Square in downtown Franklin or on line at gallery on the square dot org or on the Festival on the Square and Car Show — Franklin, Ky. Facebook page.
The Gallery’s phone number is 270-586-8055.
Deavers said artist vendor applications for the Summer Vibes Music Fest in Franklin on Aug. 28 are also available at the Gallery and on the Gallery’s website.
