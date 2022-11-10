The Simpson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging a Portland, Tenn. man with criminal attempt to commit murder.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 7:18 am
The Simpson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging a Portland, Tenn. man with criminal attempt to commit murder.
Ronnie Dale Morris, 54, is also charged with wanton endangerment.
The Indictment says on or about June 25, 2022 Morris allegedly shot another man in the chest while the two were in their vehicles chasing each other in the Hickory Flat and Rapids Road area.
It says Morris on the same date allegedly demonstrated complete indifference to the value of human life by engaging in conduct, which created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person or persons.
A criminal summons was issued for Morris on the charges.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
An Indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
