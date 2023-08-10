Mallory Hudson, the newly crowned Miss Kentucky 2023, stopped by the City of Franklin on Friday, July 21 to meet some dignitaries and check out some intriguing and unique areas of Franklin and Simpson County.
Hudson, who is a 21-year-old from Bowling Green, is a 2020 graduate of South Warren High School where she was named in 2019 as a Governors’ Scholar and is a senior at the University of Kentucky. She is studying Communications and Political Science.
“Being crowned as Miss Kentucky is a dream come true,” Mallory Hudson said. “I competed in a preliminary competition my senior year in high school and I wasn’t sure this organization was for me. I was attracted to the scholarship aspect of the organization and now three and a half years later, I have won scholarship money to further my education at the University of Kentucky and hopefully law school upon my graduation. This organization has given me so much from the relationships I have built with so many amazing women across the Commonwealth of Kentucky to scholarship money and the opportunity to develop my community service initiative.”
On July 2 at SKYPAC in Bowling Green, Hudson was crowned as the 98th Miss Kentucky titleholder. She also won the Preliminary Evening Gown and Quality of Life Awards. This was her third time competing in the scholarship program as she finished as 4th runner-up last year and 8th in 2021.
“My goal the first year I competed was to have a good time,” Hudson said. “Get a feel for this organization. I was a complete newbie to this. I learned so much that first year that I came back my second year and learned a whole lot more. The third time around, I learned so much again but realized that I was ready for this position and I wanted it. It really was just a dream that continued to snowball throughout the three years of competing that ultimately I knew that the time was right. This time around, I was also not afraid to fail. Growing up, I pushed myself not to fail and success was my only outcome. I stayed true to myself and went into the competition competing against myself and that’s a great way to go into not only this competition and in life.”
Hudson had a quote that she wrote on her mirror in the weeks leading up to the competition that said, “I am in competition with no one. The only person that I am trying to be better than is the person I was yesterday.”
The title of Miss Kentucky comes with a full-time yearly job as Hudson, who will have to sit out of school for a year, becomes the Kentucky Proud spokesperson for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Hudson will visit all 120 counties in Kentucky and as she is fulfilling her duties, she will also be preparing to compete in the Miss America competition in January.
“I have thought about life as Miss America, and if I have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I will be able to connect with Americans from Hawaii to Maine and be able to progress my community initiative “Inclusive Stages” on a national level which would be such a gift and a dream come true,” Hudson said. “I feel like I am ready and if it doesn’t work out, I have already won by being Miss Kentucky, and this is such a dream come true for me. I would be more than happy and honored to come back and continue to serve Kentucky.”
Hudson’s community initiative “Inclusive Stages” was an idea in her head and developed from being on stage in a school play. She grew up in the arts, acting on stage since she was five years old. She was in a production of Hello Dolly at South Warren in 2018 where a number of kids from southern Kentucky’s Buddy House were in attendance. After the show, they were singing some of the songs and doing some of the moves and she talked to her mother Nancy, who is a speech pathologist, about how cool it would be to offer acting classes to the kids at the Buddy House. Now, she is taking the platform on a state, and hopefully national level, where she feels like the sky’s the limit.
“Inclusive Stages” provides artistic and theatrical opportunities for individuals with disabilities. According to Hudson, the biggest gift of the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Organization is seeing how her initiative has impacted individuals all over the state.
Hudson wants to encourage other young women to take that leap of faith and take part in the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Organization.
“This organization has so many gifts to offer and to say I have reaped so many benefits is an understatement,” Hudson said. “I would encourage any young woman to take that leap of faith and get involved because there are so many benefits that are waiting for you when you take that leap of faith.”
Following her service either as Miss America or Miss Kentucky, Hudson not only wants to be an attorney but is also considering obtaining a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership before she goes to law school. A personal goal for her as well is to stay true to herself.
Hudson is the daughter of Todd and Caroline Hudson and the older sister of McLaine Hudson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.