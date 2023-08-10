FRANWS-08-10-23 MISS KENTUCKY

Miss Kentucky 2023 Mallory Hudson poses next to Melvin on the historic Simpson County Courthouse Square.

 PHOTO BY BRIAN DAVIS — FRANKLIN FAVORITE

Mallory Hudson, the newly crowned Miss Kentucky 2023, stopped by the City of Franklin on Friday, July 21 to meet some dignitaries and check out some intriguing and unique areas of Franklin and Simpson County.

Hudson, who is a 21-year-old from Bowling Green, is a 2020 graduate of South Warren High School where she was named in 2019 as a Governors’ Scholar and is a senior at the University of Kentucky. She is studying Communications and Political Science.

