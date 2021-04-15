A long-time Franklin eye care business is preparing for a new office.
Compton & Compton Eye Care is in the preliminary stages of building a new two-story facility at 1111 Nashville Road, a construction plan that is estimated to cost nearly $2 million, according to Dr. Steve Compton. The eye care office is currently located at 403 N. College St.
Dr. Steve Compton, who runs the business alongside his son Dr. Alex Compton, said plans to build a new office began nearly two years ago.
Steve Compton said the process “ran into some road blocks along the way,” and the hope is to have the new building complete by the end of the 2021 or early 2022.
The ground floor of the new building is measured in the plans to be slightly over 8,000 sq. ft. and is approximately three times the size of the current facility.
Compton said the top story will be unfinished leaving room for future growth.
“It will be more efficient and allow for growth,” Compton said when asked to compare the new building to the current facility.
Compton added that the new building includes a minor surgical suite.
He said the new building is entirely for Compton & Compton use and that he intends to sell the building on North College Street once the practice moves.
Kenneth Simpson Construction in Franklin is the contractor.
“The facility (North College Street location) has been a great place to work and practice. There are a little sentimental feelings,” Compton said about the future move to the new location. “I’m looking forward to the new adventure.”
A story in the May 26, 2016 edition of the Franklin Favorite about Compton & Compton Eye Care celebrating at the time its 60th anniversary of being in business said Kenneth Compton founded the practice on May 19, 1956 in Franklin. During his first four years in business, Kenneth Compton ran the practice by himself upstairs in the Masonic building on Kentucky Street on the square.
In 1960, he built a structure for the practice at 109 West Madison Street. Within 10 years, the practice grew and Kenneth Compton relocated to the business’ current location at 403 N. College St.
The story also said Compton & Compton Eye Care business owner Steve Compton joined his father, Kenneth Lee (KL) Compton, at the practice in 1978, and now he and his son Alex Compton run the business.
Kenneth retired when he was 74 years old, and has since past away. Alex graduated in May 2016 and then joined the practice.
Steve Compton said there has been discussion about adding Saturday hours when the business moves to its Nashville Road location.
He said decisions about business hour adjustments “depends on what the patients want.”
Compton & Compton Eye Care is currently open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.