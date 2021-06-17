Simpson County had 2,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of the June 11 report issued by the Barren River District Health Department.
Of Simpson County’s cases, 1,946 have recovered and there have been 40 deaths leaving 133 active cases.
There have been 30,962 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 28,427 have recovered with 491 deaths leaving 2,044 active cases.
Logan County has had 2,833 cases and Warren County has had 16,057.
The Allen County Health Department reports 2,086 cases.
