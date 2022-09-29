Simpson County’s unemployment rate dropped four tenths of a% from July to August.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates place Simpson County’s preliminary August unemployment rate at 3.4%. The revised July rate was 3.8%.
Simpson County’s August 2022 unemployment rate is eight tenths of a% lower than the August 2021 rate of 4.2%.
During August 2022, Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 9,089 people of which 8,784 were employed and 305 were unemployed.
The Barren River Area Development District’s unemployment rate in August was 3.7%, the state’s was also 3.7 and the nation’s was 3.8.
Logan County and Monroe County had the district’s lowest unemployment rate in July at 3.3%, while Edmonson County had the highest at 4.8%.
Warren County had an unemployment rate of 3.4%. Allen County’s rate was 3.9.
Unemployment rates fell in 111 counties between August 2021 and August 2022, rose in six and stayed the same in three.
Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in Kentucky in August 2022 at 2.6%. Magoffin County recorded the states highest rate at 11.7%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
