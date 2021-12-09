Aimee Jenkins and Heather McGlothlin are winners of $250 Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificates given away by the chamber to promote Small Business Saturday held in Franklin the weekend following Thanksgiving.
Amy Johnson and Ann Petrocelli are winners of $150 chamber gift certificates.
Betty Meador and Jenny Chance are winners of $100 gift certificates.
A total of $1,000 in F-S Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificates were given away.
F-S Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond conducted the drawing for the winning names during WFKN radio’s AM Franklin program on Dec. 3.
For every $20 spent at participating merchants, customers were allowed one entry in the drawing for a $250, $150 or $100 Chamber Gift Certificate.
Participating merchants also had the possibility of winning a 2022 Chamber Membership.
