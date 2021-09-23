Simpson County had 2,810 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the report issued Friday, Sept. 17 by the Barren River Area Health Department.
Simpson County had 2,468 recoveries and 46 deaths leaving 296 active cases.
There had been 45,414 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department with 39,559 recoveries and 602 deaths leaving 5,253 active cases.
The Barren River District Health Department said 50.31% of Simpson County’s total population had a COVID-19 vaccination as of Friday, Sept. 17.
Of those vaccinated in Simpson County 63% are older than 18 and 88.33% are older than 65.
The Barren River District Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 18 years of age and older at all eight of its county clinics. To schedule an appointment at the Simpson County Health Department call 270-586-8261.
The Simpson County Health Department is on South College Street behind the hospital and is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
