Beth Laster has been appointed Simpson County Clerk. She was sworn in Jan. 3 to fill the unexpired term of former county clerk Jolene Thurman, who retired.
Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes appointed Laster to serve the remainder of Ms. Thurman’s term that runs through the remainder of 2022.
Laster has worked in the county clerk’s office 20 years.
“I’m proud to finish Jolene’s (Thurman) term. Working with her for 20 years it’s been strange to be in the office without her. We will maintain the office to the standard she and Chip Phillips (former county clerk) established,” Laster said.
She also said she does not intend to run for election to the clerk’s office which is on the ballot this year.
The announcement about the appointment was made on the Mason Barnes Simpson County Judge Executive Facebook page.
