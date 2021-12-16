Simpson County had 3,556 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the report issued by the Barren River District Health Department on Friday, Dec. 10.
Simpson County has had 3,069 recoveries and 66 deaths attributed to COVD-19 leaving 421 active cases.
There had been 55,693 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department including 48,090 recoveries and 816 deaths leaving 6,787 active cases.
The district health department says 52.86% of Simpson County’s population has a COVD-19 vaccine as of Dec. 10.
