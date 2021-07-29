Alliance Distribution Partners, a fast-growing provider of industry leading brands to distributors and retailers across the United States has located a major distribution facility in Franklin, Kentucky. The company recently purchased a 105,000 sq. ft. building in Franklin’s Henderson Interstate Industrial Park located at Exit 6.
Alliance Distribution Partners offer over 300,000 products from 200 leading industry brands across a number of reseller channels. Founded as an industrial supply wholesaler, Alliance now also serves as a supply chain resource for retailers, wholesalers, and integrated supply resellers across the United States.
“We are very pleased to be in Franklin, Kentucky. Our facility has easy access to I-65,” Patrick Tan, operations Manager for Alliance Distribution Partners, said. “We have been pleased with the workforce in the area and the great business climate that exists in the area. We hope to employ 25 people when we are fully staffed.”
“Simpson County is fast becoming a major distribution hub for this area of the country,” Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes said. “Alliance Distribution Partners is a great company and one that we are pleased to have in Simpson County.”
“I am really pleased with this new addition to our Henderson Interstate Industrial Park.” Mayor Larry Dixon added. “Alliance is a growing company and they will fit right in with our city. We are pleased to have these 25 additional jobs and certainly glad this company chose to locate in Franklin.”
“When we started the Henderson Interstate Industrial Park we were hoping that we would attract companies such as Alliance Distribution Partners to our community,” Gary Broady, chairman of the Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority stated. “We welcome this great company to Franklin and know that they will continue to grow in the coming years.”
For more information about Alliance Distribution Partners or the Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority please contact Dennis Griffin at 270-586-4477 or at fsindustry@bellsouth.net.
