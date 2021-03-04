An Adairville man apparently escaped injury when his vehicle slid off a flat bridge on Reames Dixon Road and went into Red River just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Troy L. Richards, 31, was the driver and only occupant of the 2017 Nissan Pathfinder.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office report said Richards was traveling downhill with a slight curve prior to going onto the ice covered bridge. Richards lost control of the vehicle that slid off the bridge and became submerged about half of the height of the vehicle in the water.
The report said Richards was found sitting on top of the vehicle and was rescued from the water by F-S Fire Rescue.
Richards was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville for treatment of potential injuries related to the cold temperatures, which at the time was about ten degrees. He was released and returned to the scene.
Deputy sheriff Cory Jones filed the report.
Franklin Police charged a Portland, Tennessee teenager in connection with the alleged theft of some $644 worth of printer ink from Walmart in early February.
Mitchell Dewayne Rippy, 19, is charged with theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting — $500 or more but under $10,000.
The arrest warrant said Rippy allegedly scanned the computer ink, then bagged the ink up and left without paying.
The warrant was obtained by lieutenant Robbie Matthews and served on Wednesday, February 24 by detective Michael Jones.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office cited a Franklin woman on a methamphetamine possession charge on Friday, Feb. 19.
Bonnie Lee King, 37, was also cited for failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
The citation said Ms. King was the passenger of a vehicle in which a container with suspected methamphetamine residue was allegedly located.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested on a charge of failure to appear.
Deputy sheriff Quntin Wright issued the citation on Highway 1008 at about 8:15 p.m.
A Nashville, Tennessee woman was cited by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on three drug related charges on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Gladys S. Fitzgerald, 54, was cited for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy or possession and possession of a controlled substance — cocaine.
The citation was issued after contact was made with Ms. Fitzgerald while she and one other person were sitting inside a vehicle at Baymont Inn off 31-W South.
The citation also said Ms. Fitzgerald was allegedly in possession of a suspected crack cocaine pipe containing a white substance. Marijuana was also allegedly confiscated.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright issued the citation at about 10:05 p.m.
A traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Nashville Road on Friday, February 12 resulted in the arrests of two Tennessee men on charges including methamphetamine related charges.
Jackie Dale Jones, 29, of Portland, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, no registration plates, no registration receipt and failure of non owner operator to maintain required insurance or security.
Colt Heath Alley, 31, of Springfield, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence and drug paraphernalia buy or possession.
The arrest citations said items containing white crystal like substances, a pipe, a digital scale, syringes and methamphetamine were allegedly found after the traffic stop.
The citations said an item was allegedly thrown from the vehicle while it was pulling over.
Jones was the driver and Alley a passenger of the vehicle.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrests at 5:15 a.m.
Franklin Police say an attempt was made to use a counterfeit $100 bill at Kentucky Downs on Sunday, Feb. 28.
The report said when the man who attempted to use the fake currency was told it was counterfeit, he ripped up the counterfeit bill and left.
Officer Jacoby Sharklet investigated the incident that happened at about 5:40 a.m.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Faith Baptist Church on Russellville Road.
The offense report said the theft was reported on Wednesday, Feb. 24 and probably occurred during the previous two weeks.
The theft from the 1994 Dodge Ram van was discovered when a worker at the church started the vehicle and noticed it was very loud.
The catalytic converter is valued at $200. Damage to the van is valued at $1,000.
Officer Tyler Anderson filed the offense report.
