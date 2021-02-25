In addition to text and email registration options, Med Center Health has now set up a telephone number for those individuals in categories 1A and 1B to call to make an appointment for a COVID vaccine.
The phone number to call is 270-796-3200 for those who have not made an appointment to schedule a COVID vaccine.
The texting option is still available at 270-796-3200, for those who prefer to text.
When texting those age 70 and older put SENIOR in the message; for Kindergarten through grade 12 school or child care personnel put SCHOOL in the message and for healthcare workers put SHOT in the message.
Categories 1A and 1B are healthcare workers, first responders, Kindergarten through grade 12 school personnel, child care personnel, and those age 70 and older.
