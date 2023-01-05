The Simpson County Historical Society will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 17, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the History Center in Franklin to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Capt. Thomas F. Mantell, Jr.
Mayor Larry Dixon and Judge Executive Mason Barnes will present an official resolution declaring Jan. 07, 2023, as “Captain Thomas Mantell, Jr. Day.”
On Jan. 7, 1948, Mantell, a member of the newly-formed Kentucky Air Force National Guard, crashed his plane into a field outside Franklin, allegedly while pursuing an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) — now known as an Unexplained Aerial Phenomenon, or UAP.
In widely-reported and controversial accounts, Mantell was ordered by the Godman Army Airfield at Fort Knox, Ky., to pursue and identify a flying object which had been reported to the airfield by witnesses from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. Mantell and two other flyers followed the orders and spotted an object in the sky. According to transcripts from Godman Airfield, Mantell said, “The object is directly ahead of and above me now, moving at about half my speed. It appears to be a metallic object or possibly reflection of sun from a metallic object and it is of tremendous size. I’m still climbing. I’m trying to close in for a better look.”
It is also reported that Mantell ordered the two other pilots to return to base while he climbed higher to investigate.
The Air Force’s Project Blue Book stated that Mantell possibly crashed while chasing a Skyhook balloon and that he blacked out due to low oxygen.
Mantell was an award-winning World War II Army pilot veteran who participated in the Normandy invasion and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism, along with many other medals.
Mantell is considered a Franklin, Ky. native because he was born in Franklin and died there, at age 25. His 1948 crash is one of the earliest to be attributed to the sighting of a UAP, and Mantell was the first Air National Guard fatality.
The Franklin History Center, located at 207 North College Street in Franklin, Ky. houses a piece of the plane, and was visited by a film crew recently, as the Mantell crash was included as part of the Discovery + Channel’s documentary, “Alien End Game.”
The historical society program will be presented by Terry Mantell, grandson of Captain Mantell. An eye-witnesses to the event will also speak to the audience.
The presentation is free of cost and the public is invited.
